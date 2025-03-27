Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Takes $10.99 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 136,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,994,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 254,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after buying an additional 157,401 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

