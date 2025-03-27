Tyler Stone Wealth Management Trims Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 22,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMCB opened at $75.29 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $899.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

