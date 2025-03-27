Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 141,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,461,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,638,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock opened at $323.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.93. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $282.38 and a 52-week high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

