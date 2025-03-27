Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Invests $5.70 Million in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 234,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 123,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 327,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 286,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 866,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 479,305 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

