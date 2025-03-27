Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 155,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 115,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Metallic Minerals Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$40.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.28.

About Metallic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.