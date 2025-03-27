Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.82. Approximately 15,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 40,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Robex Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Robex Resources Price Performance

About Robex Resources

The firm has a market cap of C$361.01 million and a P/E ratio of -12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54.

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

