Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.82. Approximately 15,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 40,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Robex Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.
