Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 435.7% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Templeton Dragon Fund Cuts Dividend

About Templeton Dragon Fund

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

