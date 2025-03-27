EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 20,670 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 253.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $10,126,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $1,342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 153.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 399,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $577.77 million, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

