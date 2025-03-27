United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires New Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

