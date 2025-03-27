EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 19,203 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 137,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 59,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 602,656 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of QTRX opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.93 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

