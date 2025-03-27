EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

