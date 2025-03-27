EntryPoint Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

