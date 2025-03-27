Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 897 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 664,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $115.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.89.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.31.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

