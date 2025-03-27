FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

FAT Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FATBP opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

