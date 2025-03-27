First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of FAB traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $77.03 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
