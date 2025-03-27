First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FAB traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $77.03 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.