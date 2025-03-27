STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.73), Zacks reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 69.33% and a negative net margin of 28.72%.

STRATA Skin Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.64. 2,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

