First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FTC)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0428 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
FTC stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.24. 17,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $113.13 and a one year high of $149.16.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.