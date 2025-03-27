First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FTC)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0428 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

FTC stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.24. 17,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $113.13 and a one year high of $149.16.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

