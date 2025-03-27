Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Buys Shares of 25,429 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 851,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after buying an additional 4,421,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,803,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,789,000 after acquiring an additional 481,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,428,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,922 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

