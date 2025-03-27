GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.49, Zacks reports.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 351,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GeoVax Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

