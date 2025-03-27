Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading 22.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,475,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,924% from the average session volume of 72,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.
Lithium ION Energy Company Profile
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
