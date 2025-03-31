Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 53,100 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,637,205,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after buying an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.40 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

