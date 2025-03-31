Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Up 19.3% – Still a Buy?

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44). 214,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 916% from the average session volume of 21,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

Orchard Funding Group Trading Up 19.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.15. The stock has a market cap of £7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.71 and a beta of -0.13.

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 7.15 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Orchard Funding Group had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Orchard Funding Group plc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

