Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $43.42 Million Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 802,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,226 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $43,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 16,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Vista Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

VIST stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

