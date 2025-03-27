Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $657,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Modern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FIS opened at $74.54 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.65.

View Our Latest Report on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.