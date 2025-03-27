HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HDN)

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile
