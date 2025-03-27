James Latham (LON:LTHM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($12.87) and last traded at GBX 1,006 ($12.95), with a volume of 15964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,035 ($13.33).

James Latham Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £218.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,091.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,216.20.

Get James Latham alerts:

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 7.95 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.