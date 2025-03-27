Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.335-$2.355 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.950-15.150 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $411.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.55.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $341.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.84 and a 200-day moving average of $338.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

