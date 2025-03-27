Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $149.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

