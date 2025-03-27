Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.690-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.180-11.770 EPS.

CNXC opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,367.48. This trade represents a 19.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

