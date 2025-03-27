Short Interest in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Drops By 77.3%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nuvve Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

