Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $83.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

