Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Hamilton Beach Brands makes up 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 79.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.71. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.51 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 4.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

