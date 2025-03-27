Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Makes New $7.56 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 332,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

T opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

