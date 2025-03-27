Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $38,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $187.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.07.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

