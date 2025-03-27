Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,031 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in inTEST were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in inTEST by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,433,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 213,942 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the third quarter worth $120,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in inTEST by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INTT opened at $7.50 on Thursday. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.80 million, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTT. Northland Capmk raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of inTEST from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

