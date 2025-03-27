ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 1,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

