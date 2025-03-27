Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,744 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 81,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

