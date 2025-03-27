Quantbot Technologies LP Has $734,000 Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,447,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $142.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,127.44. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,927.38. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,140 shares of company stock worth $10,492,517 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

