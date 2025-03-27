Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the February 28th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SABA opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

