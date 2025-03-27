Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,182 Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSTP. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 176,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $34.69.

About Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

