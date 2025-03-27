Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.51 and traded as high as $60.30. Swisscom shares last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 13,044 shares traded.

Swisscom Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). Swisscom had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

