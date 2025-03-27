Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $4.83. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 486,652 shares traded.

BSBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $4.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

