TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT stock opened at $124.36 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $108.49 and a one year high of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.80.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

