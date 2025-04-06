United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and traded as high as $28.22. United Utilities Group shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 61,539 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group Trading Down 3.7 %
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.