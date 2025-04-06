United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and traded as high as $28.22. United Utilities Group shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 61,539 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

United Utilities Group Trading Down 3.7 %

About United Utilities Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

