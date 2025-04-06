Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 1613368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

