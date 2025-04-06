Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and traded as low as $35.40. Advantest shares last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 212,624 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Advantest Trading Down 11.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantest Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

