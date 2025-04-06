INDUS (ETR:INH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.29 ($25.59) and traded as low as €23.25 ($25.55). INDUS shares last traded at €23.30 ($25.60), with a volume of 56,437 shares traded.

INDUS Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.29.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

