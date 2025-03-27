BIT Capital GmbH Has $150,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BIT Capital GmbH lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 149.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,375,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.5 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $371.41 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.08 and a 200-day moving average of $347.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 728.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total value of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,782.96. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock worth $42,092,255. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.