Takkt (ETR:TTK) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.06 ($8.86) and traded as low as €7.40 ($8.13). Takkt shares last traded at €7.40 ($8.13), with a volume of 33,045 shares traded.

Takkt Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a PE ratio of -187.16, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.46.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

