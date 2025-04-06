Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.72. Pantheon Resources shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 984,223 shares trading hands.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

